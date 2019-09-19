Friends tackling walk challenge in support of mental health charities

Friends Sophie Morter and Jess Martin are again putting their best feet forward in support of mental health charities.

Sophie, from St Annes, and Jess, who lives in Cheshire, have both lost people close to them to male suicide and have pledged every year to help raise awareness or money to back the charities’ work.

Last year saw them climb a different mountain in the UK each month for 10 months, while in the past they have tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Scafell Pike in Cumbria.

This time round, from October 2 and 5, the duo have created the challenge #Wanderdogsforwellbeing, which will see them cover a 51-mile hike through Calderdale in West Yorkshire over three days.

They will be accompanied by pet dogs Toby and Amos and Sophie said: “Myself and Jess are working with CALM, Papyrus and Malesallowed to help them expel the stigma that surrounds male suicide, and the fact that men are not encouraged enough to talk about their emotions and their struggles that they might have.

“We both love walking, and know how good it is for our mental health.

“We hope along the way to be able to talk to people as we walk and spread the message of the great work that these charities do."

More details on Instgram at #Wanderdogsforwellbeing