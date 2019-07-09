Friends' Peak challenge to boost charities

A group of friends from Lytham are to tackle the Three Peaks Challenge to boost two charities.

Penny Bowden and husband Des, Lucy Holmes and her husband Garry will be joined by Chris Hughes, all keen walkers, to tackle Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Snowdon in North Wales this weekend.

Lucy Holmes

The party will be raising funds for the North West Air Ambulance and the Sane mental health charity .

Des said: "Penny and Lucy were talking one evening about the cycling they have done in the past and decided they wanted to do another challenge.

"Doing the Three Peaks appeared to be the best fit for everyone and the planning started.

"The aim is to complete the walk within 24 hours from the start of Ben Nevis to the end of Snowdon with the driving in-between.

"It's not just a chance of a personal achievement but an opportunity to raise money for two great charities,"

The party is leaving Pembertons Farm Shop in Ballam Road, Lytham - owned by Penny's family and where Chris works on Saturday morning, travelling north to Ben Nevis followed by Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

Des added: "We have been doing a few practice walks and with the help of Lucy's brother Tom Pemberton's Farm Life have been aiming to raise the profile of the walk on social media."

More information about how to back the walkers is at https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/O3vPCERPGslAKAmuw4684?domain=trk.justgiving.com and https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/KZ4KCR6LwsGK8KJIvQYJN?domain=trk.justgiving.com