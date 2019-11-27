Friends of the Grand Theatre hear tales of the West End over coffee
Another successful Friend’s Coffee Morning was held to raise funds for the Grand Theatre, with guest speaker and local producer Andy Vitolo.
Vitolo charmed the group with tales of his work in the community and his company Ensemble Theatre Company, bringing a taste of the West End to the North West.
Ruth Eastwood, Blackpool Grand Theatre chief executive, said: “We are delighted so many people attended the event. Andy really did charm the crowd and the Friends absolutely loved it.”
The group raises funds in many ways including social events to help finance projects within the theatre.