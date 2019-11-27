Friends of the Grand Theatre coffee morning

Friends of the Grand Theatre hear tales of the West End over coffee

Another successful Friend’s Coffee Morning was held to raise funds for the Grand Theatre, with guest speaker and local producer Andy Vitolo.

Vitolo charmed the group with tales of his work in the community and his company Ensemble Theatre Company, bringing a taste of the West End to the North West.
Ruth Eastwood, Blackpool Grand Theatre chief executive, said: “We are delighted so many people attended the event. Andy really did charm the crowd and the Friends absolutely loved it.”

Deborah Bell, Eileen Smith, Ann Whitham, Bernadette and John Hayes.'The group raises funds in many ways including social events to help finance projects within the theatre.
John Grady, Marjorie Taylor, Christine Watkins and Geraldine Porter.'The next coffee morning takes place on December 13 with guest speakers from the Peter Pan Panto Cast on Finding Neverland.
Christine Foster, Betty Clarke, Derek Freeman and Marjorie Holland
Margaret and Howard Jackson with Cecilia Jenkins
