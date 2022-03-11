Brian was a past president of both the league and his beloved St Annes CC, from where ex-players, officials and supporters turned out in force at Lytham Crematorium to pay homage to someone who’d served the club for almost 60 years as a player, captain, presidential figurehead and match-day programme seller.

Representatives from Kendal, their town neighbours Netherfield, Morecambe, Leyland, Chorley and Blackpool teamed up with St Annes and his family in a poignant illustration of the respect and affection that father-of-two Brian commanded.

Brian Standing at his beloved St Annes Cricket Club.

They listened as the Rev David Phillips gave a moving account of the life and times of Brian, who played a key role in developing the talent of Andrew Flintoff, who went on from St Annes to star for Lancashire and England..

“Cricket was an immense part of his life,” said the retired minister, who during the last lockdown took the service for Harry Hargreaves, St Annes old boy Andrew Flintoff’s grandad who died aged 92.

Harry had succeeded his great friend Brian as president at Highbury Road and for a short while they were residents together in the Villarose Rest Home on Clifton Drive South, St Annes.

“Brian was christened ‘The Legend’ by staff there,” added the Rev Phillips.

“He knew an awful lot about sport. He had good friends throughout cricket and bowls. Today we bid farewell to a good and precious man.”