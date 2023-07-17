News has it that a big friendly Mr Gentle Giant has taken up residence in Jubilee Gardens and has a secret postbox for children to send him letters and, if you’re feeling brave enough you can even text him a message and word has it he will reply! The postbox, nestled behind a special gate with pink roses and a blue and yellow stone, reads: “Dear children, Mr Gentle Giant loves to read your letters. He also loves your drawings. Please post them to him here and ask your grown up to text them to 1 Jubilee Gardens, Home of Mr Gentle Giant. Call 07734328997 and he will reply to you. Much love”.