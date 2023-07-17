News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Forget the BFG – Mr Gentle Giant is in Blackpool!

If you go down for a walk today in Jubilee Gardens, Gynn Square, you’re sure of a big surprise!
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST

News has it that a big friendly Mr Gentle Giant has taken up residence in Jubilee Gardens and has a secret postbox for children to send him letters and, if you’re feeling brave enough you can even text him a message and word has it he will reply! The postbox, nestled behind a special gate with pink roses and a blue and yellow stone, reads: “Dear children, Mr Gentle Giant loves to read your letters. He also loves your drawings. Please post them to him here and ask your grown up to text them to 1 Jubilee Gardens, Home of Mr Gentle Giant. Call 07734328997 and he will reply to you. Much love”.

Read More
IKEA Preston confirms opening date: when is it and what can you expect from the ...

If you would like to send in your children’s pictures and letters as a keepsake in the Gazette email: [email protected]

Mr Gentle Giant has set up a postbox in Jubilee Gardens in Blackpool for children to send him messages and drawings and has even attached a contact number for their to tect and receive a reply!Mr Gentle Giant has set up a postbox in Jubilee Gardens in Blackpool for children to send him messages and drawings and has even attached a contact number for their to tect and receive a reply!
Mr Gentle Giant has set up a postbox in Jubilee Gardens in Blackpool for children to send him messages and drawings and has even attached a contact number for their to tect and receive a reply!
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Mr Gentle Giant, if you are reading this, we would like the first exclusive interview please!

Related topics:BlackpoolHome