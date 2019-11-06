Fleetwood youngsters show pride in the poppy

Youngsters in Fleetwood have been doing their bit to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in times of war.

And at Shakespeare Primary School, they have put their efforts in the shop window - literally.

The youngsters designed a giant poppy which has gone on display in the Take Your Pick green grocers shop on Lord Street, opposite St Peter’s Church.

Head teacher Laura Willian said: “Joanna at the shop has close links with the school and we were delighted to put our poppy in the window.

“The Poppy Appeal is something the whole school supports and we were more than happy to present our giant poppy.”

The poppy was handed over by Shakespeare’s head boy, Bradley Stirzaker, and head girl Gabriella Spencer, both in Year 6.

Aptly, also involved in the presentation was ex-serviceman Brian Crawford, who is deputy chairman of governors at Shakespeare, on Manor Road.

Brian is also the Armed Forces champion on Fleetwood Town Council, where he is a councillor, and attended the shop with other veterans.

He said: “I attended the hand-over of the poppy in my role as a Fleetwood veteran.

“I was very proud of the school and delighted to hand over the poppy.”

It has been a busy week for Fleetwood Armed Forces Veterans, with a number of them manning the annual Poppy Appeal stall in the Fleetwood Asda store this week and last week.

Brian said: “Members of the public from Fleetwood and visitors from as far as Weymouth have been very supportive and generous in their donations, for which as always, we are very grateful.”