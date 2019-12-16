Fleetwood utility firm's Christmas toy collection for hospice

A Fleetwood energy supplier has collected nearly 150 toys for Bispham children's hospice Brian House in the run up to the festive period.

Staff at BES Utilities decided to take part in a toy appeal, so they could help to make a difference to the lives of the children at Brian House Children's Hospice who are receiving palliative care, end of life care or respite.

Staff at BES Utilities in Fleetwood with their donations for Brian House.

Joel Chapman, head of communications, said: "Following the success of our first toy appeal last year, we were delighted when Brian House told us they could accept donations this Christmas.

“When we put out the call to support such a worthy local cause, as usual our team didn't disappoint, and we were inundated with a variety of toys, vouchers and other gifts for the

children and their families."

The staff pulled together in "the true spirit of Christmas," to spread happiness to those who need it most, he said.

Janet Atkins, corporate partnership manager at Brian House said: "Brian House Children’s Hospice is a local charity that supports local families and provides a

home from home environment for those who need it.

“The fabulous donation of gifts and toys from BES Utilities will help make this Christmas a very special one for our children, we can’t wait to see their faces when Father Christmas

hands out their gifts at the special Christmas party.

“We would like to thank each and every one who brought in gifts or donated money to the collection, they have made such a difference.”