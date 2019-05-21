Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool Legends: An 8-goal extravaganza helps raise over £4700 for family of Michael Hart

Have your say

A charity match between Fleetwood Town and Blackpool Legends turned into a goal fest on Saturday.

The two teams battled it out at Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood to raise money for the family of Michael Hart, who was murdered last December.

Highbury Stadium

Over 700 people turned out to watch the match, which was a 4-4 draw at 90 minutes.

READ MORE >>> These are the squads for the Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool Legends match this Saturday



A dramatic penalty shoot-out was the only way to decide between the sides.

In the end, it was the Blackpool Legends who were victorious from the penalty spot.

Michael Hart

The family of Michael Hart was present to see the support from the local community.

READ MORE >>> Here's everything you need to know about the Michael Hart memorial match happening at Fleetwood Town FC



After the match, organisers held a charity auction and raffle, and ticket holders were able to celebrate Michael's memory in Jim's Sports Bar.

Mick Kerr, who helped organise the event in aid of the family, called it "a great day" and praised the Fleetwood Town staff for their professionalism.

Jim's Sports Bar

"It really did go well," he said, "we raised more than £4700."