Fleetwood RNLI prepare to stage Lifeboat Open Day again after weather warning scuppered event last month

Fleetwood RNLI are ready to go again with their annual Lifeboat Station Open Day after it was postponed last month.
By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST

The big event, which combines fundraising activities, fun events, a sail past of lifeboat vessels and an open day for the station, was due to take place on Saturday (July 15).

But the port’s Lifeboat team reluctantly had to call the event off, three days before it was set to be held, due to a warning of adverse weather on the day.

Now the event is all set to be held on Saturday August 19, from 10am.

Fleetwood RNLI are ready again to stage their Lifeboat Day Open Day on August X after the event had to be postponed last month.Fleetwood RNLI are ready again to stage their Lifeboat Day Open Day on August X after the event had to be postponed last month.
Fleetwood RNLI are ready again to stage their Lifeboat Day Open Day on August X after the event had to be postponed last month.
The open day is the station’s biggest fundraiser of the year and it is hoped it can raise thousands of pounds to cover running costs.

Organisers are looking to have extra activities and entertainment lined up for the big event, with details to be confirmed imminently.

Coxswain Daryl Randles said: “It’s brilliant to have our Lifeboat Day back, we’ve all really missed it.

"It’s a great occasion, when we can meet up with our friends and supporters, as well as it being a fantastic opportunity for our crew to say.

“We hope the crowds return again this year, they’ve always been supportive and as always, we’re hoping the weather is good. We’re looking

forward to a fantastic day.

“We want to thank the local community for their continued support, especially over the past couple of very difficult years.”

The RNLI plays a crucial role in keeping sailors and beach users safe, but the organisation relies on fundraisers and donations and does not receive government support.

