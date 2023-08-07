Fleetwood RNLI prepare to stage Lifeboat Open Day again after weather warning scuppered event last month
The big event, which combines fundraising activities, fun events, a sail past of lifeboat vessels and an open day for the station, was due to take place on Saturday (July 15).
But the port’s Lifeboat team reluctantly had to call the event off, three days before it was set to be held, due to a warning of adverse weather on the day.
Now the event is all set to be held on Saturday August 19, from 10am.
The open day is the station’s biggest fundraiser of the year and it is hoped it can raise thousands of pounds to cover running costs.
Organisers are looking to have extra activities and entertainment lined up for the big event, with details to be confirmed imminently.
Coxswain Daryl Randles said: “It’s brilliant to have our Lifeboat Day back, we’ve all really missed it.
"It’s a great occasion, when we can meet up with our friends and supporters, as well as it being a fantastic opportunity for our crew to say.
“We hope the crowds return again this year, they’ve always been supportive and as always, we’re hoping the weather is good. We’re looking
forward to a fantastic day.
“We want to thank the local community for their continued support, especially over the past couple of very difficult years.”
The RNLI plays a crucial role in keeping sailors and beach users safe, but the organisation relies on fundraisers and donations and does not receive government support.