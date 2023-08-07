The big event, which combines fundraising activities, fun events, a sail past of lifeboat vessels and an open day for the station, was due to take place on Saturday (July 15).

But the port’s Lifeboat team reluctantly had to call the event off, three days before it was set to be held, due to a warning of adverse weather on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the event is all set to be held on Saturday August 19, from 10am.

Fleetwood RNLI are ready again to stage their Lifeboat Day Open Day on August X after the event had to be postponed last month.

The open day is the station’s biggest fundraiser of the year and it is hoped it can raise thousands of pounds to cover running costs.

Organisers are looking to have extra activities and entertainment lined up for the big event, with details to be confirmed imminently.

Coxswain Daryl Randles said: “It’s brilliant to have our Lifeboat Day back, we’ve all really missed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a great occasion, when we can meet up with our friends and supporters, as well as it being a fantastic opportunity for our crew to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope the crowds return again this year, they’ve always been supportive and as always, we’re hoping the weather is good. We’re looking

forward to a fantastic day.

“We want to thank the local community for their continued support, especially over the past couple of very difficult years.”