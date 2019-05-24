Fleetwood hotel was nostalgic setting for Colin Hart and Trudy Pearson's wedding day

Colin Hart and Trudy Pearson chose the nostalgic feel of the North Euston Hotel, in Fleetwood, for their wedding.

The couple, who are both 46, met on the dating website Plenty of Fish. They had both given up on relationships until they found each other.

Colin and Trudy Hart

Colin, an HGV driver, proposed on one knee on Christmas Day.

Trudy, who is studying for a business degree, said: “We had a lovely wedding at the North Euston in Fleetwood, we chose it because it seemed a brilliant nostalgic hotel, with an art deco feel.

“Our day was very special with all Colin’s family who came up from Atherton and Rugby to be with us.

“My good friend Caroline sang on our special day, accompanied by the band The Cartwrights.

“It was an amazing day, one we won’t forget, all friends and family had a fantastic time and even more special that my old school friend Caron Bird took all our pictures for us.”

Chief bridesmaid was Kate Holt, Trudy’s sister, and the bride’s daughter, Abbey Flanagan, was the flower girl.

Sons Guy and Ross Gibson were witnesses and Colin’s son Jono Hart was his best man and ring bearer.

They live in Singleton. Photos: http://www.birlowphotography.com