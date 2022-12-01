Adam Arrand took on the gruelling training regime after his 'strong' son Connor, 20, saw off a six year battle with lymphoma.

The 41 year old, of Larkholme Avenue, revealed he chose boxing because he wanted to improve his fitness and give up alcohol.

Adam - who is a full time carer for his wife Caroline - raised £230 for Cancer Research UK with the charity bout, and said he also had his wife's grandmother Winifred in mind after she passed away from lung cancer aged 70.

Adam Arrand before his charity boxing match

He signed up with Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB), which allowed him to raise money for the charity by honing his newly-acquired boxing skills.

Participants like Adam are given the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free professional boxing training before a showcase event in front of hundreds of spectators.

Those taking part are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK.

Fleetwood man Adam Arrand (right, in dark blue) during his fight for Cancer Research

So far, Ultra Events - the company behind UWCB - has raised a staggering £27 million for Cancer Research UK.

After training, Adam took part in the event held at Village Hotel, Blackpool, in front of his friends and family.

Despite losing his bout, he was still 'very proud' with what he had achieved.

Adam - who walked on to the song Warrior's Dance by The Prodigy - said: "My son was very strong when he was going through his cancer.

Adam Arrand (in dark blue) on the attack during his charity boxing match

"He realises now how close he was death and it’s changed his outlook on life.

"I thought, if he can do it, I need to do something as well, so my son inspired me.

Adam, who trained at Impact Gym in Blackpool added: "I really enjoyed it. It's definitely one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life.

"To start with I was really disappointed I didn't win because of all the work I'd put in but when I calmed down, I realised how much I'd achieved. I loved it."

Adam Arrand was so inspired by son Connor's successful battle against cancer he decided to take part in a charity boxing match