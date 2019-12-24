He ran her a bath by candlelight and wrote on the bathroom tiles asking her marry him.

Fleetwood couple Stephen Hampton and Gemma Hogg tie the knot at The Wedding Chapel in Blackpool

They lost contact for years but when Stephen Hampton and Gemma Hogg bumped into each other again in 2015, love blossomed.

The couple, who live in Fleetwood, began dating and Stephen, a sheet metal fabricator at Heatons Engineering, proposed on Gemma’s birthday. Photos: https://www.facebook.com/stillsbyamywilson/ Venue: https://www.visitblackpool.com/weddings/

He ran her a bath by candlelight and wrote on the bathroom tiles asking her marry him.
He ran her a bath by candlelight and wrote on the bathroom tiles asking her marry him.
Amy Wilson, Stills By Amy
other
Buy a Photo
Gemma, 37, who works at the Gardeners Arms in Thornton, couldnt answer at first for tears.
Gemma, 37, who works at the Gardeners Arms in Thornton, couldnt answer at first for tears.
other
Buy a Photo
Stephens eldest son from a previous relationship, Taylor Hampton, who is 17, was his best man. He was dressed in his army uniform.
Stephens eldest son from a previous relationship, Taylor Hampton, who is 17, was his best man. He was dressed in his army uniform.
other
Buy a Photo
They tied the knot on November 30 at The Wedding Chapel in Blackpool.
They tied the knot on November 30 at The Wedding Chapel in Blackpool.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3