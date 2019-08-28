Fleetwood charity's helping hand for Scout group

A Fleetwood charitable group has a given small donation to a Scout group from the town after staging its annual summer moneyspinner.

Fleetwood Cancer Support Group raised £218 from its big coffee morning, staged recently at St Peter’s Church on Lord Street.

While much of the money raised will go towards the charity’s fund to help pay for ongoing activities and costs, £50 was donated to 1st Fleetwood Scouts.

Rita Hewitt, chairman of the support group, said: “We agreed that it would be a good idea to use some of the funds raised to help a good cause in the town.

“The Scout group does an excellent job working with young people in Fleetwood.”

The support group, which meets on the first Wednesday of every month at the North Euston Hotel, gives people suffering from cancer and their families advice and support and also signposts them to other organisations.

Belinda Armstrong, who has been the Group Scout Leader for 1st Fleetwood for more than 30 years, thanked the cancer support group and said: “ This will be a great help in going towards the costs of summer camp and days out for the Scouts, Cubs and Beavers.

“It’s the 110th Anniversary for 1st Fleetwood so the donation will also help towards our activities.”

Another member of the Scouts unit is Scout Leader Barbara Mooney, who has been with the group for 50 years.

The Scout group is based at St John Avenue in the town, with the Scouts meeting every Wednesday (7pm until 9pm); Cubs on Thursdays at 7.30pm until 8.30pm and the Beevers every Tuesday from 6pm until 7.15pm.