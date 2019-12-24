Fleetwood charity and community trust join for special Christmas dinner at Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town community trust invited almost 100 service users of the Mustard Seed group, a Fleetwood charity, for Christmas dinner yesterday (December 23).

The Mustard Seed Group is an outreach charity for those who are lonely, vulnerable, in crisis or people experiencing short term difficulties and complications to their lives.

They hold a weekly session where they offer hot meals and a place for people to relax and meet others in a safe environment.

Fleetwood Town’s food and beverage suppliers donated all of the food for the occasion, and the meal was prepared and served by Community Trust employees with help from the chefs from the club.

Entertainment at the charity event included a Christmas quiz, tombola, karaoke, and the community trust’s sports college students performed a nativity play that they had put together especially for the event.

Matt Hilton, chief executive of the community trust, said: "“We wanted to give something back this Christmas and the group that always gets forgotten about are people that live in isolation and the homeless.

“Whilst loneliness isn’t just experienced at Christmas, it’s an opportunity for us to identify those who are most isolated and to offer further support throughout the year.

With yesterday’s event, we wanted to make sure that older people and those less fortunate have a place to go to celebrate the festive season.

“I would like to thank all Community Trust staff for organising such a heart-warming event, and I’d like to give a special thanks to Kane Parker, Head Chef at Fleetwood Town, and

Assistant Chef, Damien Paton.”

Hilary Craig, manager of the Mustard Seed group added: "“It’s wonderful that we can work with Fleetwood Town Community Trust in providing such a wonderful community Christmas party for socially isolated and deprived.”