Fleetwood Carnival 2019: 21 photos of the even 'bigger and brighter' event

It was carnival day in Fleetwood on Saturday and this year’s event was bigger and brighter than ever

Aside from the colourful parade, which has been an annual summer fixture in Fleetwood for almost 120 years, there were be lots of activities during the fun day to keep everyone entertained. The programme included the crowning of Charles Saer pupil Eva Taylor-Arnall as Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2019 at 11am The parade through Fleetwood got underway at 1pm, with residents invited to join in the fancy dress.

Fleetwood Carnival Queen Eva Taylor-Arnall

All aboard the Flakefleet Express. #DaretoDream

Wild West Fleetwood, from left, Brian Nicholson, Jon Dailey and Reece Slater of One Fylde

On parade at Fleetwood Carnival, the Fleetwood Detachment, Lancashire ACF. From left, Josh Fenwick, Morgan Lynn, Ellis Heslop, Dechlan (correct) Maley, Colour Sgt. Tom Boyle

The Fleetwood Rolling Scones W.I. Calendar Girls. From left, Victoria Mitchell, Heather Moon and Cyndy Lawton

Woodstock at Fleetwood Carnival with Charles Saer Primary School

Larkholme Primary School go back the the 1950s at Fleetwood Carnival

Shakespeare Primary School created a Buzz at Fleetwood Carnival

Westview Community Association Disney Characters at Fleetwood Carnival