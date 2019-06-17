Fleetwood Carnival 2019: 21 photos of the even 'bigger and brighter' event

It was carnival day in Fleetwood on Saturday and this year’s event was bigger and brighter than ever
Aside from the colourful parade, which has been an annual summer fixture in Fleetwood for almost 120 years, there were be lots of activities during the fun day to keep everyone entertained. The programme included the crowning of Charles Saer pupil Eva Taylor-Arnall as Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2019 at 11am The parade through Fleetwood got underway at 1pm, with residents invited to join in the fancy dress.