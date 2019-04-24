Flag raised to signal start of Lytham’s St George’s Festival

Lytham’s St George’s Day Festival got off to its traditional start with the raising of the flag of St George on Lytham Green.

The ceremony, attended by Fylde civic officials and scores of members of the public, was followed immediately afterwards by a vintage film show, featuring footage from Lytham and St Annes in years gone by, at Lowther Pavilion.

Civic officials and members of the public look on as the flag is raised at Lytham Green

Other features of the Festival are a golf tournament at St Annes Old Links and a tea dance at Lowther Pavilion from 12.30pm, both on Thursday, April 25 and a concert by the Band of the Kings Division at Lowther on Sunday, April 28 at 8pm. Earlier that day, George and the Dragon will be performed at Lytham Square at 11am and Lowther Gardens at 12.15pm.

The Festival to celebrate England’s patron saint, which was first held in Lytham in 2008, is severely truncated this year following the recent departure of event founder and president from the organising committee because of business commitments.

But organisers are already busy planning for the return of familiar features in 2020 and beyond.

An appeal has been issued for new trustees to help organise the Festival from next year and Festival committee representative Tim Lince said: “This year’s Festival, while bijou, has a little bit of something for everybody and we hope that the people of Lytham and beyond will support us now and into the future.

“Following David’s departure, we are now preparing for an expansion of the committee and the setting up of a charity that will oversee the running of the festival in the future.

“We are especially proud that the Festival has raised so much for charity – more than £200,000 over the last two years alone.

“We know ingredients such as the Saturday procession have been very popular and the aim is for them to be back next year

“To help us in that aim, we want to hear from would-be charity trustees who will look after the governance of the whole organisation, as well as fundraising committee members who will be involved in programming and running the Festival in the future.

“We are inviting interested parties to submit a letter detailing why they would like to support the Festival by becoming a trustee of the charity and their experience of either working with a charity, public body or business interest.

“Interviews will be held in May and trustees will then be appointed to help to shape and guide the Festival and it’s management for 2020 onwards.”

Mr Lince said that the committee is also recruiting ‘foot soldiers’ who have experience or interest in getting involved in running one of the events under the festival banner.

After this year’s Festival a meeting will be held where interested participants can meet representatives of the three supported charities this year – ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Trinity Hospice and Lowther Pavilion’s refurbishment appeal – and find out a little bit more about the festival.

Further details and tickets for Festival events are available from the Lowther Pavilion box office or website.