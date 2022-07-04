The Poulton youngster was determined to support Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool because the charity had helped out when two little hedgehog visitors to Hannah’s back garden became poorly.

So the Carleton Green Primary School pupil stepped out on Sunday (July 3) and, with pals, parents and even a teacher in support, completed the 3.2 mile walk from North Pier to South Pier and back.

Hannah’s aim was to raise funds for the rescue centre, a registered charity on St Annes Road which takes in poorly hedgehogs, fixes them up where possible and returns them to the wild.

Hannah Knock (centre), gets ready for the sponsored walk with pals Beatrix Murray (left) and Jenson Porter, both aged five

And so far Hannah has raised £575, thanks to a JustGiving page, with the final total expected to be around £600.

Among those waiting for Hannah at the end of the walk was Jean Turner, the founder of Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool, who then presented her with a certificate.

Hannah’s mum Kat Knock, 41, said: “Hannah was determined to do it and thankfully her pals wanted to join her.

Poulton youngster Hannah Knock, aged five, was determined to complete the sponsored walk on Blackpool seafront

"I didn’t quite realise how far 3.2 miles was, so they needed lots of pit-strops for snacks and drinks along the way – they were absolutely shattered at the end of it, but Hannah was so pleased.

"I’d like to thank everyone who joined in and made it such a success, even though it was tiring!”

Hannah and her parents, Kat and Richard, were delighted when they moved into their house and discovered the garden was a regular habitat for a handful of roving little hedgehogs.

They have created a feeding station for them and a special house where they could shelter but easily climb out of.

Jenson Porter, Beatrix Murray and Hannah Knock, all aged five, completed the sponsored walk for Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool

When they discovered two of the hedgehogs, Supergirl and Elsa Rainbow, weren’t well, they took them into the rescue centre and Rainbow was soon fixed up and returned – but Supergirl is still at the centre after giving birth to three tiny babies.

Other little visitors to their garden are Rapunzel and Kristoff.

Kat said: “Jean and the charity do a brilliant job and Hannah really wanted to thank them.”

To donate to the fund, visit: https://gofund.me/a512c5a2

Hannah Knock, aged five, with little Elsa Rainbow the hedgehog