Five-a-side football pitch in Thornton set for £31,510 overhaul after being shut because of 'health and safety concerns'

One of the two five-a-side football pitches at Thornton Leisure Centre will be replaced, after being closed since June because of safety fears.

Wyre Council has agreed to pay £31,510 to replace the all-weather pitch, and repair the surrounding area of both pitches to ensure the "smooth running of the centre, in Victoria Road East, documents said.

Thornton Leisure Centre (Picture: JPIMedia)

Marianne Hesketh, the authority's director of performance and innovation, said: "These pitches have been closed to the public since June owing to health and safety concerns", and said they bring in around £2,000-a-month when open.

"This closure is therefore having a detrimental financial impact in income at the centre," she said.

The leisure centre is one of several on the Fylde coast run by the YMCA charity, which asked three suppliers for quotes before picking SIS Pitches "as they were assessed as offering the best value for money", Ms Hesketh added.

The council will reimburse the YMCA for the repairs once the work has been done, using funding from its 'leisure management reserve'.