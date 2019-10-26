First male elephant arrives at Blackpool Zoo for breeding project

Blackpool Zoo has welcomed a male elephant to its herd - and it is hoped he will become father to a whole new generation of elephants.

Emmett the 28-year-old Asian bull made the long journey from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo near Dunstable yesterday, arriving in Blackpool last night.

A zoo spokesman said: "The big move went incredibly well and Emmett will now spend the next few days acclimatising to his new environment behind the scenes while keepers decide how best to move forward integrating him with the herd. Of course, we’ll keep you posted on how he’s settling in and when you might be able to catch a glimpse of him."

Blackpool zoo is already home to five Asian elephants: Kate, Tara, Minbu, Noorjahan and Esha.

It is hoped that Emmett will win their hearts, as staff at the zoo aim to start their own breeding program.