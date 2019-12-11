First look at the new I'm A Celebrity... attraction where you get to take part

These are the first images of the new multi-million pound I'm A Celebrity.. attraction planned for the North West.

The I'm A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge will be a 2,500 square metre indoor entertainment feature with all your favourite show bits - from the Outback Shack to the Bushtucker Telegraph.

Main camp at I'm A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge

The family centre is planned for MediaCityUK, in Salford, and promises to take campmates in to the heart of the jungle where thrill-seekers will need to navigate a series of obstacles and challenges.

Project leaders revealed the fun will centre around the iconic Main Camp, Croc Creek and Snake Rock

Visitors can expect a 90 minute action packed challenge through jungle ziplines, parachute drops and vertical climbing walls.

Collecting stars along the way, the winners will be crowned king or queen of the jungle and have their photo take on a recreation of the famous bridge from the hit ITV show or in the jungle throne.

Arrival at I'm A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge

However, there will be no eating challenges, snakes or other creepy crawlies to contend with.

A spokesman said: "Face your fears, test your nerve and agility and venture in to the jungle canopy, collecting stars as you go to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle."

The attraction will be located close to The Lowry Hotel with tickets on sale in the new year and an opening date expected for next summer.

One of the jungle challenges at I'm A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge