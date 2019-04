Have your say

Fire crews were called to rescue a person stuck in mud on the shoreline at Fleetwood.

Teams from Fleetwood, Preesall and Bispham raced to the Esplanade on Sunday afternoon after reports someone was sinking in mud.

The firefighters, helped by the Fire Service Air Support Unit (drone), freed the casualty from the mud.

The person was left with paramedics to be checked over.