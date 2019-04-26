Fifty mile fundraising walk for Blackpool team

A Blackpool mum and dad are undertaking a 50 mile walk to raise funds for two hospitals who saved their son’s life.

Ben and Nicola Cross will be completing the 50 mile journey from Manchester Children’s Hospital to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday, May 11.

In March 2016 their son Charlie was just four-years-old when a bout of chickenpox and a strep infection led him to contract necrotising fasciitis, a rare but serious bacterial infection that attacks the body’s soft tissue and sepsis.

After undergoing five life-saving operations in just one week, the surgery removed any infected tissue from Charlie’s chest area and after the first week he was off the ventilator and breathing for himself.

Ben said: “Words will never be enough to show how thankful we are to the hospital for saving our son’s life. We wanted to do something to repay them as the staff are true heroes who do such amazing work.

“In 2016 we raised £2,800 by organising a charity ‘thank you’ event and 2017 we raised another £2,000 by cycling from Blackpool coast to Bridlington coast with my brother and best friend.”

Last year Ben and his friends organised six challenges over six months last year ranging from swimming the length of the English Channel, 360 burpees a day over the course of a month, completing the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge, the Great Swim Run and a coast-to-coast bike ride, which was around 180 miles in one day.

Donna O’Reilly, community fundraising officer at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We’re delighted that Ben and Nicola have decided to fundraise once again for our hospital, and in such epic style.

“Ben has taken on some intense challenges in the past and has already raised thousands of pounds for the hospital, which is just incredible.

“The money will make a big difference to the young children treated at our hospital, so we’d like to thank Ben, Nicola and their friends, for all their support.”

If you would like to donate towards the walk, visit the fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/CharliesChampions to find more details.