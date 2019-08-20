Festival of food brings sweet and spicy flavours to Fylde coast The delicious smells of fresh street foods from all corners of the globe filled the air in Fleetwood at the Fylde Food Festival. The annual celebration of culinary delights took place at the Marine Hall on Sunday. Pad Thai, Mexican burritos, jacket potatoes, giant cheese toasties, wood-fired pizzas, flatbreads and more were served in the venues gardens. jpimedia Buy a Photo Sizzling gourmet hotdogs and burgers were prepared on the grill. jpimedia Buy a Photo Meanwhile, inside the hall, business owners flogged home-made cakes and biscuits, flavoured gins, chunky pies, chutneys and jams, cheeses and meats. jpimedia Buy a Photo Jamaican jerk chicken and pork, rice and peas and festivals proved a popular choice. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2