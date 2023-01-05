Feel-good musical Mamma Mia! returning to the Winter Gardens Blackpool for two weeks – and the new cast has just been announced

Mamma Mia! tells the tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.

The stage show favourite has already inspired two huge hit films and continues to pack theatres all over the world.

This latest production will come to the Winter Gardens from Tuesday March 21 until Saturday April 1, giving fans new and old the chance to take in the fun and hear those fabulous songs.

Mama Mia! premiered in London in April 1999. To date, the show has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The cast is lead by Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie/Alternate Donna Sheridan), Sarah Earnshaw

(Tanya), Richard Standing (Sam Carmichael), Neal Craig (Harry Bright), Phil Corbitt (Bill Austin), Jess Michelmore (Sophie Sheridan), Christopher Foley (Sky), Tanisha Butterfield (Ali), Freya Humberstone (Lisa), Jaden Oshenye (Pepper), Archie Flynn (Eddie) and Andrew Bateup (Father Alexander).

Further casting includes Clàudia Bahrani, Alice Baker, Peter Camilleri, Henryk Firth, Andrew Gallo,

Claire Greenway, Ashleigh Harvey, Ashleigh Jones, Matt Kennedy, Robert Knight, Grace May, Hollie Nelson, Ashley Rowe, Nathen Scott, Marissa Sims and Lucy Walsham.

Tickets are available now at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

