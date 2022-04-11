His comments came after the Lancashire Youth Commission reported back their key findings based on the opinions of young people in Lancashire, during their 'big conversation' research.

The Lancashire Youth Commission on Crime Reduction and Prevention (LYC) was established in late 2020, with 32 young people involved in delivering the peer-led project with youth engagement experts Leaders Unlocked.

Overall, members of the LYC have reached more than 2,400 young people across Lancashire through in-person and online workshops, outreach stands, virtual surveys and social media engagement.

Andrew Snowden meets the young people

As well as feeding back the peer-to-peer engagement of the six key priorities through the workshops, the LYC also have been involved in campaigns including around county lines, serious violence, and the visit of the Knife Angel.

Speaking after the event the Commissioner said: "It's been really good to hear from the Lancashire Youth Commission as they presented back to partners from across policing and criminal justice and it was also a great opportunity to thank them for the work that they have done over the last 18 months.

"As I work to deliver the priorities in my Police and Crime Plan and take the fight to criminals across Lancashire, hearing views from across the county is a key part of my role as the public's voice in policing.”

One Lancashire Youth Commission member said at the event: "The most important thing for me was working with other people my age, on issues that we would never really get to work on before. “Normally we would see these things in the news or see them in our friends and family and couldn’t do anything about it, whereas with the Commission we can actually work with the people who can change things"

Kaytea Budd-Brophy – Leaders Unlocked Senior manager: “I am hugely proud of the Lancashire Youth Commission members who have been an amazing group of young people to work with.