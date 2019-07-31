Farm in Great Eccleston could be turned into transport hub with car wash and lorry park

Have your say

New plans to build a transport depot, complete with a vehicle wash, car park and lorry maintenance bays, have been given to Wyre Council.

The application for a change of use to agricultural land on Cross House Farm, Moss Side Lane, Great Eccleston, was submitted by Blackpool company Hi Line Transport LTD this week.

The proposed development will include the removal of a steel frame building and an adjoining structure.

A service building with a workshop inside will be contructed, along with a two-storey office building, a package treatment unit to deal with foul waste, a lorry wash and maintenance bayand a staff car park.

Paperwork submitted to Wyre Council read: “The relocation of a business in the rural area will bring jobs to the area. In addition to local jobs the business will also use local service providers for sub-contracted work.

“The location is within 300m of a main trunk road and will allow easy access

to the motorway network.

“The design of the buildings have incorporated sustainable materials and taken account of the rural setting.

“The proposed development will not adversely impact on the character of the countryside.”