The Bilash Indian restaurant in St Annes has shut its doors for the last time after 30 years in town with the retirement of proprietor Azizul Choudhury.

Tributes poured in on social media to the restaurateur who is calling it a day after 54 years in the trade, the last three decades as host at the Bilash on St Andrews Road South.

The popular eaterie was in the vanguard of introducing the balti – actually created in England’s Midlands – to Fylde when it open in 1992 and over the years it has welcomed a host of star names among its many customers, including top US film director Tim Burton when he was filming in Blackpool in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Burton at the Bilash with proprietor Azizul Choudhury

It was shortlisted among the final 12 restaurants in the 2013 Tiffin Cup, which saw local MPs nominate one establishment from within their constituency to represent the local area.

The Bilash was placed fourth in the country after Mr Choudhury attended a presentation at the House of Parliament.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies put forward the Bilash - one of 86 different restaurants nominated by members - and said: “I have had some fantastic meals at Bilash Balti since becoming the Mp for Fylde and I know the owner Mr Choudhury takes great pride in his restaurant. This achievement is not only testament to his hard work and dedication but also that of his staff.

Azizul Choudhury with Mark Menzies MP on the Bilash being named best Indian restaurant in the North West in the Tiffin Cup

“To beat some of the top restaurants in the North West’s major towns and cities is an achievement in itself.”

Mr Choudhury said on announcing his retirement: “Thank you to our past and present customers over these years.”

Among the many tributes on social media, Brian Newman said: “A great restaurateur in the town. His warm welcome was always his forte as he guided you to a table.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.