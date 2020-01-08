Family of Poulton man found dead in the River Wyre say he was 'greatly loved' ahead of his funeral

A Poulton man whose body was pulled from the River Wyre was described by his family as “greatly loved”.

Simon Morris, 51, was found dead after disappearing in circumstances police described during a public appeal as “very unusual”.

Poulton man Simon Morris, 51, was found dead on a mud bank in the River Wyre at around 11am on Thursday, December 19, 2019, after vanishing at around 6pm on December 7, 2019 (Picture: Lancashire Police)

And in a statement yesterday, Mr Morris’s family said he was the “beautiful and much loved son” of Popsy and Barry.

He was also the “great loved grandson of his lovely Nana Vi”, the announcement in The Gazette said.

A funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm next Wednesday, January 15. Family flowers only have been requested, though donations may be made in Mr Morris’s memory to the charity Mental Health UK.

Mr Morris was reported missing at around 6pm on December 7. He was last seen in Blackpool Old Road, Poulton.

At around 11am on Thursday, December 19, police were called to reports of a possible casualty on a mud bank in the middle of the River Wyre, near the former ICI site in Thornton.

Fleetwood and Knott End Coastguard rescuers and RNLI lifeboat crews were dispatched, with the casualty confirmed dead and brought ashore.

Police later confirmed it was Mr Morris. His death, the force said, was not suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner, who pencilled in an inquest date.

The hearing, which will look to determine the exact circumstances of Mr Morris’s death, was scheduled for noon on Thursday, March 19, at the Civic Centre in Breck Road, Poulton. It was listed for one hour.