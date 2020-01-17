Family information and advice day to go ahead for Wyre's parents and carers

An information day for expectant parents, carers and parents of under-5s is set to go ahead next week, as part of an initiative to advise the public on the best choices for their child.

The free event will be held on Thursday January 23, at Cleveleys library on West Drive West, organised by Coun Andrea Kay.

As chairman of the children's services scrutiny committee at LCC, Coun Kay organised the event to build effective working relationships between local children's services and residents, and provide parents and carers with information and helpful advice.

She said: "I wanted to bring parents and carers together and show them what we have to offer in Lancashire.

"Some parents may have worries about lots of different issues, so I wanted to provide them with helpful information and advice."

Coun Kay added that there would be help available for concerns such as breastfeeding, local schools, speech development, and general health and well-being.

She hoped that Cleveleys library would run a weekly baby group as a result of the event, to encourage caregivers to come together and support each other.

Local children's services from Lancashire and Wyre councils are expected to attend, along with representatives from schools and nurseries to provide advice and help for anyone wondering how to choose a childcare setting for their child.

The library will be handing out free 'Bookstart treasure packs,' and there will be storytelling sessions throughout the afternoon.