Family 'gutted' after Adamms Family-loving cockatiel goes missing from Bispham home

A cockatiel has gone missing from home in Bispham, with his owners appealing to Gazette readers to help get their bird home safely.

Three-year-old pet Billy, said to be so tame he will land on people's shoulders, arms, or head, flew off after getting spooked in his back garden in Whiteholme Road yesterday afternoon.

Vicky Louise, 20, the daughter of Billy's owner Michelle, said: "We've searched high and low and can't find him anywhere.

"We put the cage outside so he could chill in the sun and listen to other birds tweeting, but as we took him outside the lid fell off, he got scared, and flew away."

Billy loves the Adamms Family theme tune, cuddles,and fluffy materials, Vicky added. He is grey, with a yellow and white head and orange cheeks.

Call 07850567202 with any information.