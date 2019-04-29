Family fun day at Marsh Mill

Have your say

Families enjoyed a community fun day at Marsh Mill Village in Thornton with music, activities and market stalls.

As the sun shone down, families turned out in their droves for the event, which took place over Easter weekend.

Inferno Entertainments DJs brought music and a visit from the Easter Bunny, while the Friends of Trinity Hospice ran a tombola stall.

Enchanted Events entertained the visitors with Belle, Spider-Man, Elsa and Anna, while Marcella’s Kitchen ran an Easter egg hunt.

Local band The Waiting performed and there were also market stalls for shoppers to browse.

And visitors were in for a treat with the miniature trains running.

Linda Adams, from La Shack, was delighted by the number of people who visited.

She said: “It was a great turnout and the sun shone beautifully.

“Marsh Mill is now open for tours every weekend until the end of October.”