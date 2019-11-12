Family and friends join forces at Blackpool school to raise money for childhood eye cancer charity

Anchorsholme Academy held a "crazy glasses" day on Friday (November 8) to raise money for an eye cancer charity who are helping the young sister and cousin of four pupils.

One-year-old Elsie Mottram from Anchorsholme was diagnosed in July 2019 with retinoblastoma, a form of childhood eye cancer.

Anchorsholme Academy's headteacher Mr Dow with Elsie Mottram, her brothers Ollie and Charlie and her cousins Olivia and Brodie.

Elsie's brothers, 11-year-old Charlie and five-year-old Ollie, along with their cousins ten-year-old Brodie and four-year-old Olivia, organised a "crazy glasses" day at the East Pines Drive school to raise money for the charity who supports their sister with her treatment.

Her mum Frankie Butterworth said: "Anchorsholme have been amazing with my boys since we found out about Elsie's illness.

"They have fantastic staff who supported the children, especially Charlie who was quite badly affected by her diagnosis.

"I waited until Elsie was beginning to get better, then approached Mr. Dow about doing some sort of fundraiser to help the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust.

Ollie, Brodie, Olivia and Charlie enjoyed wearing crazy glasses for the day to support their sister and cousin, Elsie.

"The charity has been a complete lifesaver for us. They gave me a grant to help me with travel expenses, and they're always in Birmingham to support us when we're at the hospital there for Elsie's treatment.

"I was so pleased the school agreed to help raise money for them, they really deserve it."

The Childhood Eye Cancer Trust rely on donations and fundraising to be able to support families with children who have been diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

Graeme Dow, headteacher at Anchorsholme Academy, said: "When we heard of Elsie's plight we were devastated and wanted both to raise much needed funds for the charity, but also to raise awareness about this disease in school.

"We held a crazy glasses day in school on and raised almost £600 for the charity. The children had a great time, and we are very proud of the efforts made to support this wonderful charity."