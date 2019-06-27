Family and friends join fight against teen suicide in memory of ‘kind and caring’ Scarlett

Family and friends of a young Fleetwood woman who tragically took her own life have taken a stand for the prevention of teen suicide in memory of her.

Former Cardinal Allen pupil Scarlett Bunn, 19, of Kemp Street, killed herself on January 28. She was a member of Fleetwood Rugby Club’s ladies team and worked as a cocktail waitress for a family business.

Her mum Wendy Belk said: “Scarlett didn’t have a history of mental health problems. It was really unexpected.

“I have been surprised and touched by how many people have wanted to do things in her memory to raise awareness. At the moment the main thing we want to do is raise money for Papyrus.”

A ladies day at Fleetwood Football Club on August 4, organised by Scarlett’s close friend Meghan White, also 19, and her mum Karen, will raise money for the charity, which encourages young people to speak openly about suicide and supports them.

Meghan, who lives off Hillylaid Road, Thornton, said: “Scarlett was really kind and caring and she had a great personality. She always came out with really funny jokes.

“She didn’t have loads of friends, but she had very close friends, so it affected us all.

“I think, especially among young people, suicide is a big problem, but people are scared to talk about it.

“I knew Scarlett wasn’t in the best place, but she was quite good at hiding just how bad she was. We knew she was struggling and we were there to help her, but we didn’t know how serious it was.

“Many young people may feel they have to keep their thoughts and feelings to themselves, but so much support is available and no one should have to go through the heartbreak of losing a loved one to suicide.”

Scarlett left behind her mum, dad David and 10-year-old brother Victor. An award for exceptional young players has been set up by Fleetwood Rugby Club in her name.

Meghan’s mum Karen said: “Suicide seems to be a growing problem - I don’t know whether this is because we are hearing about it more.

“Scarlett’s death was tragic, and we thought the least we could do was try to create something positive.”

The Ladies Day at Fleetwood FC, on Park Avenue, will take place on Sunday, August 4, from 2pm until 6pm. Guests can enjoy afternoon tea and a glass of fizz, stalls, games and raffles.

Meghan and Karen are still appealing for businesses and kind-hearted local people to donate prizes and man stalls at the event. People who would like to help are asked to contact Karen on 07950796304.