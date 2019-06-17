Families enjoy pond dip event

Have your say

Families enjoyed getting back to nature during two pond dipping sessions run by the Friends of North Blackpool Pond Trail.

The first event, held at Ashfield Road pond in Bispham, gave youngsters a chance to learn about local pond life.

Alan Bennett, local biologist and member of the Friends of North Blackpool Pond Trail, led the session with Groundwork’s senior ecological officer Pauline Taylor.

Alan said: “Despite the very wet weather those brave enough to don waterproof coats and wellies had a great time investigating the life in Ashfield Road Pond .

“Members of the North Blackpool Pond Trail were on hand to help with the pond dipping and identification of the creatures that were found.

“Some really interesting animals were found including water beetles , water scorpions , caddis fly larvae , newts and dragonfly nymphs.

“We were lucky to find tadpoles at various stages of development – even some which had all four legs and were about to leave the pond.”

There was more outdoor adventure when the Friends of Marton Mere organised another pond dip event, which was also run by Pauline and Alan from North Blackpool Pond Trail.

Janet Bramhall, from the Friends of Marton Mere, said: “It was great to see the enthusiasm and interest displayed by all who attended.

“The aim of the Friends group is to promote Marton Mere Nature Reserve and encourage locals to visit this haven for wildlife.”

n The next North Blackpool Pond Trail activity is a Field Day which will take place on Saturday, July 6 at the side of Kincraig Lake in Bispham from 10am until 3pm.

The event will include outdoor activities such as bird watching and pond dipping, a nature walk and arts and crafts activities.

Why not go along and take a picnic ?