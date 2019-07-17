Falklands fallen could be honored with new plaque at Blackpool war memorial

Fallen soldiers of the Falklands War could be added to the list of military personnel honoured at Blackpool’s cenotaph.

Blackpool Council has received proposals to install a plaque containing the names of nine soldiers who died during the Falklands War within the cenotaph grounds on Princess Parade, the Promenade.

Eight army soldiers from the 2nd Battalion Scots Guard and one man from the Parachute Regiment died during the Battle of Mount Tumbledown, which took place on June 13 and 14 1982 during the British advancement towards Stanley, the capital of the Falklands islands.

Guardsmen James Reynolds, Archibald Stirling, David Malcolmson, Derek Denholm and Ronald Tanbini, sergeants Daniel Wright, John Simeon and Clark Mitchell, and lance corporal John Pashley would all be commemorated on the new plaque.

The planning application was submitted to the council by Falklands War veteran Ian Carr, of Market Street, last week.

He said: “I am currently employed by Blackpool Council as a leaving care personal advisor, however I am also a veteran of the Falklands War and member of the

Tumbledown Veterans and Families Association, who hold their service of remembrance at Blackpool annually each June accompanied by the Mayor of Blackpool. I am making this application as a member of the TV & FA and not as a Council employee.”

The proposed plaque would measure 2ft x 2ft and would be installed on the grass verge beside the cenotaph. No work would be carried out on the Grade II listed memorial.

Historic England was consulted about the proposal, however it was determined that its comments were not needed to assist with Blackpool Council’s decision on whether or not the plaque should be installed.

Blackpool’s head of strategic asset and estate, the built heritage manager, and the Blackpool Civic Trust have been approached for consultation.