"Did anyone feel that rumble in Bispham, my windows were shaking?," wondered one startled resident at around 11am.

And she wasn't alone.

Hundreds of people took to Facebook searching for answers after the mystery 'boom' rattled windows and shook their floors.

"Heard it in FY4. Thought a bomb went off," said one resident.

"What was that!? Earthquake?," added another.

So what exactly was it? This is what the experts say...

The British Geological Survey said it has received numerous reports from residents, mainly in the Lancashire area, but also Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire who reported the tremor sometime around 11am.

Hundreds of people have reported a huge 'rumble' that shook houses in Blackpool and across the Fylde Coast today (Tuesday, February 15)

It said data from its seismic networks have been examined and signals consistent with "a possible sonic origin" were recorded at that time.

This has since been confirmed by British Aerospace who said they had two RAF aircraft on exercise in the North West at the time.

The RAF jets were reportedly Eurofighter Typhoons, two of which had been conducting training manoeuvres around Southport and Preston before heading back to their base at Warton Aerodrome.

The awesome sound of the supersonic boom is caused when the fighters jets reach speeds greater than that of sound (Mach1, which is about 767 mph.

Hundreds of people reported feeling the rumble along the North West coast shortly before 11am this morning (Tuesday, February 15). Pic: Volcano Discovery

The Eurofighter Typhoons can reach a top speed of around 1,550mph and to the human ear, the sonic boom can cause a sound similar to an explosion or a thunderclap.

The rumble was felt across the Fylde Coast, with hundreds of reports coming in from Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham and St Annes, as well as further afield in Preston and Southport.

Others speculated that it might have been work taking place to cap the fracking wells in Preston New Road, but this has been dismissed by the British Geological Survey team who said they were confident the vibration was of a 'sonic origin' and not a seismic event.

What did the shock waves of the sonic boom feel like on the ground?

One person said, "Was in basement of hotel on North promenade, Blackpool, thought a strong wind had knocked/dragged something heavy or a heavy skip had been dragged in the car park."

Another said: "Absolutely terrifying. Fortunately the kids were outside in the garden otherwise plates might have fallen out of the cupboard onto their precious heads!"

"Low rumble building in intensity for 5-10 seconds followed by a bang that made the house shake," described another. "Felt like a steam roller had rolled up to and crashed into the house."

Another Blackpool resident said, "I was in my first floor flat. Thought it was a large waggon passing by but my daughter who I was on the phone to felt and heard it too.

"She is a half hour walk from me. Both heard a loud rumbling and vibration."

"Slight rumbling similar to someone moving heavy furniture around in a neighboring office. Rumbling came in two short bursts within split seconds of each other," said another.