St Annes great grandmother Mary enjoyed a day out at Blackpool’s Spitfire Visitor Centre the day after her milestone birthday, with family around her and a birthday cake too.

It was the perfect way to celebrate for Mary, who has happy memories of joining the WAAF (Women's Auxiliary Air Force) when she was 21, during the Second World War.

Mary Stuttard enjoyed a surprise 100th birthday with a difference

Based at the RAF base at Spilsby in Lincolnshire, Mary was one of thousands of women across Britain carrying out vital work in the fight against Hitler’s Nazis.

At first she was an armourer, filling the airmen’s belts with bullets and loading up bombs on the Lancaster Bomber aircraft.

Later Mary worked in the tailoring section until the end of the conflict.

So when the visitor centre held an open day this month, just one day after Mary’s birthday, her daughter Julie Evans had just the right surprise lined up.

Mary Stuttard served with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) during the Second World War

The centre is based at Hangar 42, on the Blackpool Airport site off Squires Gate Lane, and features five replica aircraft, a full-size Spitfire flight simulator, a rare collection of wartime vehicles and many other items.

Julie,64, of South Promenade, St Annes, said: “Mum has so many happy memories of her time with the WAAF.

"It may have been wartime but she made some wonderful friends and was happy to learn new things to help the war effort.

"Everyone at the centre was brilliant with mum, it was a really special day.”

Mary was also proud to receive her special card from the Queen, and Julie added: “We were saddened by the death of the Queen and her card obviously has much more relevance now!”

Mike Fenton, of the Spitfire Visitor Centre, said: “We were more than happy to welcome Mary and her family for the birthday surprise.

"We always like to welcome veterans who lived the history that we present.”

Originally from Oldham, Mary moved to Blackpool with her late husband Terence in 1978, to be close to daughter Julie.