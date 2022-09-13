Ex-WAAF member from St Annes treated to day at Blackpool's Spitfire Visitor Centre for 100th birthday
It was a surprise 100th birthday celebration with a difference when ex-WAAF member Mary Stuttard spent a day at a wartime aircraft centre at Blackpool.
St Annes great grandmother Mary enjoyed a day out at Blackpool’s Spitfire Visitor Centre the day after her milestone birthday, with family around her and a birthday cake too.
It was the perfect way to celebrate for Mary, who has happy memories of joining the WAAF (Women's Auxiliary Air Force) when she was 21, during the Second World War.
Based at the RAF base at Spilsby in Lincolnshire, Mary was one of thousands of women across Britain carrying out vital work in the fight against Hitler’s Nazis.
At first she was an armourer, filling the airmen’s belts with bullets and loading up bombs on the Lancaster Bomber aircraft.
Later Mary worked in the tailoring section until the end of the conflict.
So when the visitor centre held an open day this month, just one day after Mary’s birthday, her daughter Julie Evans had just the right surprise lined up.
The centre is based at Hangar 42, on the Blackpool Airport site off Squires Gate Lane, and features five replica aircraft, a full-size Spitfire flight simulator, a rare collection of wartime vehicles and many other items.
Julie,64, of South Promenade, St Annes, said: “Mum has so many happy memories of her time with the WAAF.
"It may have been wartime but she made some wonderful friends and was happy to learn new things to help the war effort.
"Everyone at the centre was brilliant with mum, it was a really special day.”
Mary was also proud to receive her special card from the Queen, and Julie added: “We were saddened by the death of the Queen and her card obviously has much more relevance now!”
Mike Fenton, of the Spitfire Visitor Centre, said: “We were more than happy to welcome Mary and her family for the birthday surprise.
"We always like to welcome veterans who lived the history that we present.”
Originally from Oldham, Mary moved to Blackpool with her late husband Terence in 1978, to be close to daughter Julie.
She still lives independently in her own bungalow in St Annes and has four daughters, nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.