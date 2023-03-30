Harry Rawstrone, 72, who was a fire service engineer for 26 years, was desperate to get help for the elderly man after he came across him lying in a rain-soaked gutter of the car park at the St Annes branch of Sainsburys.

The man had a suspected broken leg so Mr Rawstrone phoned for an ambulance but was told it would take four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worrying for the man’s welfare if he had to lie in a cold puddle for hours, he phoned 999 for the fire and rescue service, hoping they could take the man to his nearby home so he could wait in comfort for the ambulance to arrive.

Retired Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service engineer, Harry Rawstrone, was unhappy that a crew could not help a stricken 91 year old man

But Mr Rawstrone, of Freckleton, says he was told it was a health issue and not a job for the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-fire service employee believes more could have been done, calling it a ‘black day’ for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS)

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, LFRS insists fire engines do not have the space or equipment to transport casualties and says such cases must be handled by those who have sufficient expertise – paramedics and ambulance teams.

The St Annes branch of Sainsbury's

North West Ambulance Service says it has no choice but to prioritise all the cases to which it must respond, attending the most urgent emergencies first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-fire service engineer’s view

Mr Rawstrone said: “As far as I’m concerned this was a very black day for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The word 'rescue’ is there for a reason, it is not just about putting out fires.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service says fire engines are not equipped to move injured casualties

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years I know they have turned out to remove a Mr Blobby balloon from a tree in Morecambe, cut down a body from a tree in Garstang after the poor man took his life – and rescued a cow from a slurry pit in the countryside.

"If they can do that, why can’t they help a 91 year old man with a suspected broken leg back to his home a few yards away?

"I told them the ambulance would take four hours so they knew it was an emergency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After coming across the man at around 4pm on Friday March 17, Mr Rawstrone, his wife and two other shoppers tried to help the man up, but it became clear this wasn’t possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then that he phoned the emergency services for help.

What happened to the elderly man?

Mr Rawstrone said he felt increasingly desperate and asked one of the other helpers to go to Sainsbury's to ask if they had a wheelchair they could use.

He added: "Normally we would probably not have tried to move him but had we left him there I honestly think he may not have survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chair was provided and within 10 minutes the man was home and the wheelchair on its way back to Sainsbury's with a big thank you from all concerned.

"He was taken to hospital with a broken hip after the ambulance arrived at his home around three hours later.”

It is understood the man is still in hospital.

Mr Rawstrone, whose role was to service the equipment used to cut casualties from vehicles after road accidents, believes this incident was well within the Lancashire Fire and Rescue remit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What the emergency services said

Advertisement Hide Ad

An LFRS spokesperson.said: “Our thoughts are with the man who has fallen and broken his leg and we hope he makes a swift recovery.

“North West Ambulance Service is the lead agency to deal with medical emergencies; and paramedics and ambulance staff are the experts in their field. Fire engines don’t have the space or equipment to safely transport casualties.

“We work in close collaboration with NWAS to help make the people of Lancashire safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One such initiative has just launched; this involves a pilot where non-operational staff working for the fire and rescue service can volunteer as community first responders.

"These volunteers will respond to life threatening emergencies in their communities from their workplace and administer first aid in the first few vital minutes before ambulance crews arrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Ambulance Service, under increasing pressure like others across the UK, has come in for criticism for the amount of time ambulances are taking to respond, although in this case it arrived within three hours.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said, "We are trying our best to make sure everyone who needs an ambulance gets one and we understand that waiting for an ambulance can be anxious and uncomfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we must prioritise ambulances for life-threatening or serious cases, which means others will wait longer for a response.