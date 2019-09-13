England rugby coach Eddie already a winner with Fylde fans

England head coach Eddie Jones is already a winner with rugby fans in Fylde as he jets off to Japan to masternind the team’s World Cup challenge.

His appearance at Fylde Rugby Club on Tuesday. November 19 - just over two weeks after the cup final - to promote his autobiography is now a sellout.

There was heavy demand for tickets for Eddie lunchtime appearances at the Woodland ground in Ansdell practically as soon as they went on sale.

Organisers Plackitt and Booth bookshop reported that 70 per cent of the tickets available were snapped up in the first 48 hours, making it they fastest-selling author event they have ever organised.

“Eddie’s appearance has promoted a brilliant reaction,” said Plackitt and Booth co-proprietor Alison Plackitt.

“We are very excited to be bringing him here, and especially to Fylde Rugby Club as its celebrates its 100th birthday this season.

“Eddie is one of the most respected coaches in sport and we will be delighted to welcome him.”

Jones, who has been in charge of the national rugby union team since 2015, will be promoting his autobiography My Life and Rugby at the event, which starts at 12.30pm, with doors open from noon.

England play their first match in this year's World Cup against Tonga on Saturday, September 22.

In recent years, Plackitt and Booth have welcomed the likes of Jeffrey Archer, Val McDermid and Tony Robinson to Fylde. Jessie Burton, best-selling author of The Miniaturist, will be at Fylde Rugby Club for a literary lunch on September 16, while American thriller writer David Baldacci is at Ribby Hall on September 25.

Ex-SAS man Andy McNab, author of Bravo Two Zero, promotes his new book at a lunch at Fylde Rugby Club on Tuesday, October 15, while husband and wife authors Nicci Gerrard and Sean French are at Gusto, Lytham the following day.

Details of all events from Plackitt and Booth on (01253) 796958.