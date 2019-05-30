EIGHT fire engines from across the county rush to Hambleton blaze

Have your say

A total of eight fire engines have been called to a fire in Hambleton in Wyre.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called to respond to a fire on Brick Hall Lane at 12:43pm.

Eight Fire Engines are at the scene

Three 10m x 30m barns were on fire at the scene.

Eight fire engines - from Blackpool, Preesall, St Annes, Fleetwood, South Shore, and Wesham - are at the scene now.

Four jets and four breathing aparatus are being used.

Firefighters say that the fire is under control, and that they are now damping down the wreckage.

Emergency services also said that there are currently road restrictions on Carr Lane in Hambleton, to allow for emergency access.