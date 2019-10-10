Edinburgh Zoo are looking for a weekend animal keeper trainee - here's how to apply

Have your say

Edinburgh Zoo are advertising an opening for a trainee animal keeper.

The zoo, home to Scotland's famous giant pandas, said it wants to hire someone who is "passionate about animals and conservation".

One of Edinburgh Zoo's world famous Giant Pandas.

The successful applicant will work 14 hours each weekend, and will report to the Animal Team Leader at the zoo.

Details of the salary have not been made public, but the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which fund Edinburgh Zoo, describe it as “competitive”.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 20 October 2019.

What are the responsibilities?

Some of the duties for the role include:

- Helping to ensure animal welfare, husbandry and management is of the highest standard.

- Contributing to the display of the animal collection to ensure suitable for animal’s needs and presentable to the public.

- Providing first-class customer care and service.

- Collating and recording detailed and accurate animal records via daily record sheets.

- Proactively ensuring your knowledge of RZSS, our conservation work and species within the collection is thorough and up to date.

- Assisting with external animal transfers.

What are Edinburgh Zoo looking for?

- A good level of education at standard grade or equivalent qualifications (including English, Mathematics and Sciences).

- First-class customer service, e.g. interpersonal skills and ability to engage with the public.

- Competent in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook).

- Can demonstrate an interest in animals with some practical experience in a zoo or animal-related environment.

For more information on the role, and to apply, click here.