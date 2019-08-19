Dreamy night for dog sleepover to raise money for Homeless Hounds charity

Volunteers from Cleveleys charity Homeless Hounds and staff from estate agent Home Truths joined forces to sleep with Homeless Hounds rescue dogs in their kennels, to raise money for the charity.

Twelve Homeless Hounds volunteers and staff from Home Truths came together to take part in a variety of challenges that included eating dog food, dog biscuits and bobbing for dog treats, to encourage donations from the public and Homeless Hounds supporters, via a live stream on the Homeless hounds Facebook page, throughout the evening.

Once the challenges had drawn to a close, the Homeless Hounds volunteers and the Home Truths team were partnered up with a rescue dog in their kennel, and after much excitement from the dog’s, everyone bedded down for the evening.

Chloe Horner, volunteer at Homeless Hounds, said: “We love holding this event as it is something that everyone can get involved in.

“This year has been a great success and has raised over £1,000, but the final total has yet to be confirmed.

“It is a lovely evening for the dogs, as it means they get a little bit of extra company and attention on top of their usual daily walks.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who tuned in to watch and to everyone who donated.”

Catherine Byfield, sales manager at Home Truths Estate and Lettings Agent, said: “Homeless Hounds is the Home Truth’s charity of the year.

“All of the team own dogs and together we want to help to raise as much money as we can for this amazing charity and to help these wonderful dogs find their forever homes.

“We were delighted to be invited to join the volunteers on the big Homeless Hounds Sleepover and to spend the night with these wonderful dogs in their kennels.

“The team all threw themselves into the dog trials and I found myself eating dog food and dog biscuits, but it was all worthwhile to help to raise as much money as we could!

“It was a special experience cuddling up with the dogs and we all enjoyed walking them in the morning in our pyjamas!”