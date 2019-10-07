Drag queens bravely bare all for nude calendar to raise funds for Blackpool Pride

From karaoke to clubbercise to a ‘tasteful’ nude calendar starring some of Blackpool’s most striking showgirls... preparations for next year’s Pride celebrations are well under way.

Fund-raising has kicked off for Pride Blackpool 2019, and the new committee is planning on pulling out all the stops to make sure next year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

Cybil Duvaux

Craig Coleman, chairman of Pride Blackpool and co-owner of Peek A Booze on Dickson Road - who is also known as the ‘Dame of Blackpool’ Cybil DuVaux - said: “All of the community are very much behind us and our vision for Pride.

“Blackpool Pride can be quite a large event, but it’s always got to be about two core things. One, that it is an equal rights movement and a celebration of diversity in the town. We’ve got to show that Blackpool is a welcome place for all.

“Two, we are hoping to showcase Blackpool’s talent. Blackpool has massively talented acts; they work all season and they never really get the recognition they deserve. The nice thing about Pride is that it will put all our local entertainers in the spotlight.”

Fund-raising for next year’s celebration includes the Blackpool Pride Song Competition, which will take place in the resort’s gay club venues throughout the month. The next heats will take place at The Imperial tomorrow, Kaos on Wednesday, and Peek A Booze on Thursday from 3pm until 7pm each day.

The grand final will take place at Peek A Booze on November 7, with the big winner being invited to perform on stage next Pride.

Drag queens from Blackpool’s most popular venues, including Funny Girls, will take part in a sponsored clubbercise session in wigs, sequins and stilettos at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool Promenade, on October 30.

And in a daring move, a number of queens, and other people involved in the resort’s gay scene, decided to bear all for a nude calendar, which is expected to go on sale locally later this year.

Bonnie La Blue, singers Jenny Ball and Liam Halewood, DJ Victoria Roberts and Cybil DuVaux herself took part in the risque photoshoot in Funny Girls.

Craig said: “It was a lot of fun. Everybody was a bit nervous initially, because although we work together and have seen each other in the dressing rooms we’ve never seen each other nude before, but once we got into the swing of it we had a really good laugh and I think the calendars will turn out well!”