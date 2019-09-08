Dozens of properties without power in Hambleton

Have your say

More than 50 properties are without power in Hambleton.

Some 53 properties have been powerless since Saturday (September 7).

The issue was reported to Electricity North West at 6.57pm on Saturday evening.

Engineers were still on site as of 3pm on Sunday (September 8).

No time estimate on when power will be restored has been given, with the issue remaining under review.

The affected postcodes are:

FY6 9AH

FY6 9EB

FY6 9ED

FY6 9EH

FY6 9EP