Double lottery joy as Blackpool families share hundreds of thousands of pounds

Two groups of neighbours in Blackpool are celebrating after winning thousands of pounds in a lottery.

Four people on one street in Blackpool are celebrating scooped a cash prize of £30,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

Blackpool Peoples Lottery winners Sandra Davidson and Lesley Guile

They landed the windfall when FY1 5QT was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on November 16.

Sandra Davidson, 71, started to shake when she saw the Postcode Lottery team walk up to her gate.

The grandmother-of-three said: “This is just like a dream. I’m ecstatic that I started playing now – I never thought anything like this would ever happen to me.

“For the past few months I’ve been thinking of selling my house and downsizing to nice new apartment to be nearer my two sons and grandchildren but everything in my price range was a bit rubbish. This is life changing for me because this is a dream that I never thought I’d be able to accomplish.”

Sandra, who works as a sales assistant in Bensons for Beds, was joined by her two of her three sisters, Marlene and Mary, when she found out the good news.

She added: “I lost my brother last year so it’s nice to get some good news - the family are over the moon for me. I might treat myself to a holiday, I don’t mind where as long as it’s nice and hot. I’m going to have a fantastic time with this 30 grand prize.”

Lesley Guile, a 62-year-old restaurant manager, was also among the winners, she said: “I’ve never won anything before so I’m over the moon and gobsmacked all at the same time.

“I’ve worked hard all my life, so this means the world to me and just means I won’t have to struggle any more.”

Lesley already has a few ideas for spending her windfall and said: “I’d love to do the house up and then maybe go on holiday to Spain or Turkey. I’ve got three children and four grandchildren, so it’s come in handy with Christmas coming around the corner.

The remaining winners couldn’t be there to collect their cheque in person, but the prize will be paid into their bank account.

Presenting the Blackpool winners with their prize was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt who said: “There’s no better feeling than handing over a big cheque and getting to see the smiles on our winner’s faces. I hope Sandra, Lesley and our other lucky Blackpool players have a great time toasting their good luck.”

Meanwhile, two people in Blackpool are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Ravenswood Avenue neighbours scooped the windfall when FY3 7SJ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (November 18).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations and said: “What a way to start the week! I hope they enjoy their winnings and treat themselves to something nice.”