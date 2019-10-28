Dogs catch the chew chew train

Have your say

Fylde dog owners have enjoyed hopping on board a pooch friendly train for a day on Blackpool beach.

It was a wooferly day out for lots of special canines who usually spend their time bringing comfort to others.

Northern Rail invited dog owners to get on the train with their dogs at half term and enjoy the end of ‘Dogtober’.

October sees many beaches across the north of England relax conditions for dogs and Northern called on dog-lovers to leave the car at home, head for the coast and enjoy all that the North has to offer.

And in particular they wanted to encourage pets to get a good day out too.

And they decided to help give back to pooches who bring love and healing to people in need.

Four-legged friends were the focus of Northern’s attention on Tuesday, October 22 when 10 Pets as Therapy (PAT) dogs were given a free-ride on one of Northern’s brand-new trains from Preston to Blackpool, before enjoying a day on the beach.

Pets As Therapy is a national charity founded in 1983.

It enhances health and wellbeing in the community through the visits of trusted volunteers with their behaviourally assessed animals.

PAT provides a visiting service in hospitals, hospices, nursing and care homes, special needs schools and a variety of other venues all across the UK.

Northern invited other dog owners in the area to hit the sand with doggy bags – featuring Northern goodies and dog toys – on offer to those taking part.

Camera-loving canines were also well catered for with Northern offering a limited number of professional portraits in a specially prepared, dog-friendly photo booth.

By Louisa Gregson

louisa.gregson@jpress.co.uk

@The_Gazette