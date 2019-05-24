Distressed man brought down from Fleetwood tower after five hour rescue operation

A distressed man was talked down from the top of a tower in Fleetwood this morning following a five-hour rescue operation.

The coastguard, the RNLI, firefighters, police officers and a helicopter from the National Police Air Support Unit were called out from 10.45pm yesterday.

Coastguard officers from Fleetwood were called at 1.50am this morning, and split into four teams to search from Jubilee Quay for a man who had threatened to harm himself.

Fleetwood Area Police and a helicopter were also called to search Dock Street and the port area.

A short time later, the man called 999, and was located on top of an ABP Fleetwood structure on Dock Street.

Police were first called to reports of a concern for safety on London Street at 10.45pm last night.

An ambulance service spokesman said they were first called to the area at 11.15pm, but were unable to find anyone at that time.

A HM coastguard spokesman said: "Coastguard officers made their way back to the old ferry span structure to find the casualty on top of the building.

"After gaining safe entry to the structure, police officers approached the casualty and persuaded him to move away from the dangerous location to a place of safety."

One crew from Fleetwood fire station attended along with a rope rescue team to help the man down onto the quayside, where he was checked by paramedics.

The coastguard said: "This was a successful result for all concerned and showed how good communications and a close working relationship with our colleagues from the police, fire and rescue, the RNLI and the North West ambulance service helps for us all to provide assistance to a person in distress."

The team was stood down at 6:40am.