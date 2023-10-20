The owner of 18 new houses in Fleetwood which replaced an empty eyesore surgery says there is no mystery about why they are still unoccupied.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businessman Sunny Deol bought the sprawling Fleetwood Health Centre building on London Street with a business partner more than three years ago.

The health centre, which had become a target for vandals and fire-starters, was demolished in 2021 and work quickly started on the houses, a development welcomed in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first set of houses, eight three-bed terraced houses, were built to front onto Preston Street.

The London Street houses under construction in May 2022. Google images

A further ten three-bed homes front onto London Street.

However, despite being completed for some time, there has been speculation on social media in Fleetwood about why no one has yet move into the homes, which will be rented via a housing association.

Among the most lurid speculation was that the site was somehow contaminated.

The former Fleetwood Health Centre has become an eyesore and a magnet for anti-social behaviour

However, Mr Deol, whose family owns a number of businesses an properties in Fleetwood said this week: “There is no real mystery, it just concerns a flood assessment risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been an updated variation of a planning condition which now means there is a requirement to include beam and block flooring at ground level, instead of suspended flooring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until this matter has been completed the houses can’t be occupied but once it has been resolved, things will move on.”

The old health centre first became vacant in 2013 when the GPs based there, including those from Fleetwood’s biggest practice, Mount View, moved out.

The Mount View practice relocated to the Health and Wellbeing Centre on Dock Street, Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad