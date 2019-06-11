Death of man in Blackpool car park 'not suspicious'

Have your say

The death of a man in a Blackpool charity shop car park is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, and a helicopter crew in a car were called to the car park outside Barnardo's on Cherry Tree Road at 3.20pm yesterday to reports of a man bleeding.

Police officers were called 10 minutes later by paramedics with reports of a collapse.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a critical condition and was pronounced dead.

Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious."