David Gawne and Sarah Holden tie the knot after 29 years at the Mount Pavilion

It has always been a standing joke in the Gawne household, that when they replaced the mullions in the windows at the front of the house, Sarah and David would get married.

They had, after all, been together for 29 years.

David and Sarah Gawne. Photo: John Boswell

And last year they did finish the front of their house in Fleetwood and having said they would love to get married at the top of the Mount, a venue which recently became awailable for weddings, they decided it was time.

Sarah, 48, a pharmacy manager said: “I had always said it would be lovely to get married on the Mount.

My Mum and Dad used to date there when they were younger and have collected lots of photos and postcards of the Mount since they were young.

Dave’s dad used to also look after the Mount grounds back in the day and in 2018 we finally completed the front of the house.

David and Sarah Gawne

“We had heard the Mount had got a licence to get married so after 29 years there was no excuse!”

They tied the knot on August 10 inside the pavilion and the weather was not good.

“We were constantly looking at the weather,” said Sarah, “as even though it was August there was a storm due and the wind was predicted to be the strongest one yet - so much so the Kite Festival was cancelled in Blackpool.

“True to the weather man’s prediction it was blowing and absolute gale!

David and Sarah Gawne

“Everyone was holding on to their hats and holding down their dresses, it was so much fun just laughing all round.

“One of the guests, Sue, lost her fascinator when it flew off her head and down the Mount which the children thought was hilarious and chased after it.”

Sarah’s dad suffers from Parkinson’s so their eldest son, Connor, pushed him down the aisle which made for a very emotional moment.

And their youngest son had a little black case cuffed to his wrist with the rings inside.

David and Sarah Gawne

After the toast in the Mount Pavilion, they went down to the Mount pub where guests enjoyed a lovely buffet, a few drinks and listened to the speeches.

David, 46, an electrician, had his brother Michael Gawne with him as his best man and his speech was hilarious, certainly and one to remember.

Afterwards the wedding party heading to Fleetwood Town FC where the couple sparked the first dance with ten seconds to ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’ then quickly jumped in with Step Off by Happy Mondays, which was more suited to David and Sarah’s style. The room was set up beautiful and guests had lots of fun with the magic mirror.

Sarah added: “Both me and Dave had the most amazing day with all the friends and family that were there.

“We were overwhelmed with gifts and cards, we will both remember it for the rest of our lives

“We might even save up for a divorce so we can do it all again!”